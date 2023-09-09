Sylvester Stallone meets Pope Francis in Vatican city

Vatican City [Italy], September 9 : Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone recently met Pope Francis in Vatican City during his family trip to Italy.

Several pictures and videos circulated online in which Stallone is seen greeting the Pope.

A video of the meeting shared by Vatican News shows Stallone and Francis quickly throwing some fake punches with each other as the Pope told the actor he is a big fan of his career, Variety reported.

“Well, thank you very much for taking time from your busy day,” Stallone told the Pope while introducing him to his family. “We appreciate this very much.”

“I am honored,” the Pope said to Stallone’s surprise. “We grew up with your films.”

“Well I’m honored, too,” Stallone replied while channeling Rocky and pumping his fists. “Ready? We box.”

Stallone’s visit to the Vatican took place ahead of his new Netflix documentary world premiering on the closing night of the Toronto Film Festival on September 16.

Directed by Thom Zimny ("Springsteen on Broadway,” “Elvis Presley: The Searcher”), the documentary, titled “Sly,” is billed as an “intimate and unexpected look” at the early life of the action star, as well as a reflection on his decade-spanning career.

