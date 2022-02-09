Taapsee Pannu expresses gratitude as people heap praises on her film 'Looop Lapeta'

Actor Taapsee Pannu is extremely happy as her latest film 'Looop Lapeta' is being loved by people.

"I was so excited for this film to release, as the concept is something that Bollywood hasn't seen before! When I got the script, I knew it would be something so different and I couldn't wait for the audience to see it. To see the film trending in India and internationally and being loved by audiences everywhere is a proud moment indeed. I am very happy for all the love coming our way for the film," Taapsee said.

Helmed by Aakash Bhatia, 'Looop Lapeta' also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film is a crazy ride of a girlfriend, Savi (played by Taapsee) trying to save her lover, Satya (played by Tahir Raj Bhasin) from a series of fortunate and unfortunate events with a plotline as twisted as time itself.

Tahir, too, expressed his excitement.

"My second release on Netflix within a month only adds to my happiness! I am so glad to see that Looop Lapeta is trending on #1 in Films in India on Netflix and in 10 countries around the world. The love for the film continues to grow and I couldn't be more grateful that my work has been liked by people not just in India but around the world," he shared.

( With inputs from ANI )

