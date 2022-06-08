Taapsee Pannu gets emotional on Mithali Raj's retirement

Veteran Indian batsman Mithali Raj sprung a major surprise after she announced her decision to retire from international cricket. Tributes have been pouring in from all quarters for Mithali after he sudden announcement. Now Taapsee Pannu, who is all set to play the renowned cricketer Mithali Raj in the upcoming film 'Shabaash Mithu' penned a heartwarming note for the star cricketer. Taapsee took to Instagram, where she shared a black and white picture with Raj and wrote: "-Youngest ODI captain for Indian cricket Team. -The only Indian cricketer to captain the team in 4 world cups and reach finals twice! -Youngest cricketer to score 200 in a Test match. -Highest scoring Indian cricketer in debut international match."

She added, "The only Indian cricketer to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODI. -23 years from hustle to glory. Some personalities and their achievements are gender agnostic. You changed the game, now it's our turn to change the perspective! Etched in history OUR CAPTAIN forever @M_Raj03."'Shabaash Mithu' is set to release in theatres on July 15. The film, directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven, is based on the life of Mithali Dorai Raj, the celebrated skipper of the Indian women's cricket team. The story tracks her journey from being an 8-year-old girl with a dream to becoming a cricketing legend. Taapsee Pannu announced her association with the project on Mithali Raj's birthday in 2019. She tweeted pictures with the cricketer and wrote: "Happy Birthday Captain. On this Birthday, I don't know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with Shabaash Mithu. PS_ I'm all prepared to learn the 'cover drive'."

