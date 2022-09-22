Taapsee Pannu loses her cool at paparazzi on being asked about Raju Srivastava

Actor Taapsee Pannu once again clashed with the paps after her recent fight with the media sparked a huge controversy. In a video which has now gone viral, the Pink actress, is seen arguing with paps when quizzed about late comedian Raju Srivastava. A person near Taapsee spoke about Raju's death while several people blocked her path. Taapsee said, "(Gesturing the people to move aside and clear her path) Aare bhai sahab, aap ek minute, aap ek minute. Aap hatiye, aap aese mat kariye, thoda hatiye, thoda hatiye, piche hatiye (Give me a minute. You please step aside, don't do like this, move a little bit, step back)." She then quickly walked away after saying ‘'thank you’.

After, the video went viral, netizens came out in support of Taapsee Pannu as they wrote comments like: ‘Stop hounding her, poor thing’, ‘Where’s her security? Poor girl she’s handling even her security and yet you guys are bombarding her for no reason!!!!Recently, Taapsee got angry at a paparazzo who said that her film Dobaaraa got negative comments from critics. During the media interaction on the red carpet at the OTT Play Awards 2022, Taapsee told the people, "Chillao mat bhai, phir ye log bolege actors to tameez nahi hai (Don't scream. Then you'll say actors have bad manners)." When a reporter asked Taapsee about the alleged ‘negative campaign’ against Dobaaraa, she asked, “Kis film ke against nahi chalaya gaya (Which film did not face it)?"Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa is a sci-fi thriller film based on the concept of time travel, which stars Taapsee, and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of a Spanish thriller film Mirage. The film was released last month and received mixed response from the audience

