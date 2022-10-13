Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani diagnosed with throat cancer? Here's the exact truth

Disha Vakani who rose to fame as Dayaben in the popular comedy show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of telly world's most iconic characters. The past few days, there have been reports suggesting that the actress is suffering from throat cancer.

Amid the speculations, Disha Vakani’s co-star, Dilip Joshi, who portrays the character of 'Jethalal' in the show, reacted and rubbished the reports. He called the reports mere a rumour and asked Disha’s fans not to worry. On the other hand, Disha Vakani’s brother, Mayur Vakani, who plays the role of ‘Sundar’ in the same show also reacted to the reports and stated, Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai. She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Every day we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these." Recently, it was reported that Kajal Pisal would be replacing Disha Vakani as Daya ben in the show. The producer of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi has said that Daya ben will return soon.