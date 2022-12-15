Tabu sends best wishes to Kiara Advani for her upcoming 'Govinda Naam Mera' movie

Actor Kiara Advani who is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Govinda Naam Mera', received good wishes from actor Tabu.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kiara dropped a video featuring a bunch of flowers with handwritten notes.

In the video, bunch of pink and white flowers with a special message from Tabu. On the card, it was written "Dear Kiara, Sending you lots of love and my best wishes. Tabu."

Sharing the video, "Thank you @tabutiful ma'am. This is so sweet."

Having shared screen on the year's record-breaking blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara and Tabu share an extremely adorable equation, Tabu extended warm wishes to Kiara for Govinda Naam Mera, which is releasing on Friday, by sending a bouquet with a handwritten note.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was a blockbuster hit and collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office and Kartik gathered a lot of appreciation for his performance in the film.

In 'Govinda Naam Mera' Kiara alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is all set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

Apart from that she also has 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' opposite Kartik Aaryan in her kitty.

Talking about her personal life, marriage rumours of actors Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra have been circulating on social media since the couple was spotted together on various occasions, although the couple has still not officially confirmed their relationship.

Meanwhile, Tabu will be next seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's debut directorial film 'Kuttey' alongside Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sensharmaa and Radhika Madan.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on January 12, 2023.

Apart from that, she will be also seen in Ajay Devgn's next directorial 'Bholaa'.

( With inputs from ANI )

