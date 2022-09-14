Tahira Kashyap wishes her 'personal sunshine' Ayushmann on 38th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 14 Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has wished her soulmate and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on his 38th birthday on Wednesday.

Tahira took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of the two. In the image, the two are seen walking together and lovingly looking at each other. Ayushmann looks dapper in a white T-shirt paired with a blue shirt and jeans while Tahira looks drop-dead gorgeous in an all white co-ord set.

She wrote: "Soulmate. Always by your side. Happy birthday to the best human being I know. My personal sunshine! You inspire me in so many ways. Kamaal insaan ho".

Ayushmann replied to post: "You're the best human".

Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna also commented with a heart emoji.

'Raaz 3D' fame Esha Gupta also gave him her best wishes, saying: "Happy birthday fav"

Apart from his fans and industry friends his brother Aparshakti Khuranna also shared an adorable picture of him with Tahira and a birthday cake.

He wrote: "Happyy Bdayyy Ayush Bhaiyaaa,"

On the work front, Ayushmann is known for his movies such as 'Vicky Donor', 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', 'Anek' and others. Both Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood sweethearts and they got married in 2008. The two are parents to son Virajveer and daughter Virushka.

In 2004, Ayushmann won the second season of reality television show 'MTV Roadies'. It was in 2012, when he made his acting debut with 'Vicky Donor' directed by Shoojit Sircar. He tasted success with films such as 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha','Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Badhaai Ho', 'Dream Girl', 'Bala', 'Andhadhun' and 'Article 15'.

In addition to his acting, Ayushmann has sung for several of his films.

