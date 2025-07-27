Tamannaah Bhatia shares a glimpse of 'backstage chaos' behind the runway

Mumbai, July 27 Actress Tamannaah Bhatia took to social media to offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the backstage chaos at a recent fashion event.

Reflecting on the fast-paced atmosphere and teamwork involved, she highlighted the effort that goes into creating those magical moments on the runway. Taking to Instagram, the Baahubali actress shared a series of photos and videos from her ramp walk at India Couture Week 2025. Alongside it, Tamannaah wrote, “The thrill of walking in one look and coming back in another is unmatched. What happens in those minutes backstage - the speed, the teamwork, the focus, it’s chaotic yes. But it’s the kind of chaos that fuels you. There’s so much love and labour behind those fleeting moments on stage, from many more people than one can assume. @rahulmishra_7 @divyabmishra What a night. What a team. What a feeling..”

In the images, she is seen striking a pose with utmost grace and style. In the next Tamannaah is seen posing or the shutterbugs. In one of the backstage videos, the actress could be heard saying, “Ganpati Bappa Moriya. Har Har Mahadev.”

On July 24, the ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ actress turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra at India Couture Week 2025. For her first appearance, Tamannaah graced the runway in a lavender-colored, body-hugging gown. In her second look, she stepped out in an exquisite lehenga adorned with delicate floral motifs and landscape-inspired detailing.

FDCI on its official Instagram handle shared Tamannaah’s pictures and captioned it, “Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) turned showstopper for Rahul Mishra (@rahulmishra_7) at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 on 23rd July. Becoming Love: Love is more than a feeling; it is a state of being. Like breath, it surrounds, fills, and transforms you. In Sufism, love unfolds in seven stages: attraction, infatuation, surrender, reverence, devotion, obsession, and ultimately, death—the dissolution of the self into the beloved. A journey from the first gentle spark to complete oneness.”

Work-wise, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the 2024 Netflix heist thriller “Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.” She will next be seen in the supernatural thriller “Odela 2” and the upcoming web series “Daring Partners.”

