Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Insightful BTS as She Steps Into the Character of Jayashree in the Monumental Biopic of V. Shantaram

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has shared insightful behind-the-scenes moments as she steps into the iconic role of Jayashree in the epic biopic on visionary filmmaker V. Shantaram. The glimpses capture her process, including drawing inspiration from archival footage of the yesteryear actress. Tamannaah also reflected on her experience, beautifully expressing the learning she has gained while portraying such an influential personality.

She wrote, "Every bit of love that we have received on the poster of Jayashree ji for V. Shantaram, is an ode to her. Ode to her grace, and her legacy. Thank you. Stepping into this world has already been intimate and deeply meaningful, even on the early days. V. Shantaram's vision reshaped cinema long before its time. Becoming Jayashree has taught me more than I had imagined, and I look forward to everything this journey will continue to bring." Presented by Rajkamal Enterttainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Production V. Shantaram is produced by Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale and Sarita Ashwin Varde and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Despande.