Tamannaah Bhatia starrer 'Aranmanai 4' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 : Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is busy these days with several projects in her kitty including her supernatural thriller 'Odela-2' and the horror comedy 'Aranmanai 4'. She recently shared an update with her fans about her upcoming Tamil comedy-horror film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a poster of the upcoming movie with the caption, "Some say this Mansion is very chill, and some say it is very chilling.. This April #Aranmanai4 is coming to give your summer a nice dose of laughter and a whole lot of chills and thrills... So are you ready? A Film by #SundarC A @hiphoptamizha Musical"

The film is written and directed by Sundar C and produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner Avni Cinemax.

It features Sundar himself along with Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, K. S. Ravikumar, Jayaprakash, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran and Singampuli.

It is the fourth installment in 'Aranmanai' film series and sequel to 'Aranmanai 3', which was released in 2021.

Coming back to Tamannaah, she will also be seen in 'Odela 2'. Recently, taking to Instagram, Tamannaah shared the first look poster that she captioned, "#FirstlookOdela2 I am glad to be revealing the first look on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. Har Har Mahadev! Happy Maha Shivaratri."

In the poster, the actor could be seen dressed like a Sadhu with thick strands of hair, holding a sacred stick in one hand and Damaru in the other hand, with a yellow blob on her forehead and a saffron Bindu on it.

She is seen walking on the ghats of Kashi, praying to god with closed eyes.

The film Odela, a sequel to the superhit OTT film Odela Railway Station, was announced and went on floors recently in Kashi. Created by Sampath Nandi and directed by Ashok Teja, the movie is being produced by D Madhu under the banners of Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks.

'Odela 2' is centered around the village, its rich culture, heritage, and traditions, and how its true saviour Odela Mallanna Swamy always protects his village from evil forces, as per a statement from the film's PR team.

The film also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy in pivotal roles.

Apart from 'Aranmanai 4' and 'Odela-2', she will also be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham in 'Vedaa'.

