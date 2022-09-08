Tanishaa Mukerji shares stunning pix of her first visit to Lalbaughcha Raja

Mumbai, Sep 8 Bollywood actress and Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji spoke about her first visit to the Lalbaughcha Raja, one of the oldest community Ganeshotsav celebrations held in Lalbaug, South Mumbai, since 1934.

Dressed in a flaming orange sari, the actress looked stunning in pictures she posted from Lalbaughcha Raja on her Instagarm handle: "The sky was orange and so was my saree."

The actress, known for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 7' and several other reality shows and movies such as 'Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao', 'Sarkar' and 'Tango Charlie', shared her excitement about visiting the celebrations for the first time.

Mukerji also posted a video on her social media earlier about her visit to the temple with a caption: "Let's goooo #lalbaughcharaja my first darshan and sooo blessed that I was guided right to the mandap. Was not easy. When the Arti started, the cops who were following protocol and making us wait at the gate wouldn't let us thru for the Arti.

"But then they felt generous and let us thru while the Aarti was on. Then we couldn't get to the mandap and an angel found me and literally guided us to the stage and then finally the mandap person saw us and, literally, it was like bappa guided us to him.

"We got to bow at his feet. So blessed! thank u to everyone who made my first Darshan so fabulous!"

She added how she felt about her first visit: "It is a great feeling to be part of something that everyone loves. The aura of Lalbaughcha Raja is supreme and this was my very first time. After two years of restricted celebrations, this year feels special in an entirely different way."

