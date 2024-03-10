Tanuj Virwani reveals details of his role in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Yodha'
By IANS | Published: March 10, 2024 02:56 PM2024-03-10T14:56:02+5:302024-03-10T15:00:09+5:30
Mumbai, March 10 Actor Tanuj Virwani, who will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Yodha’, has shared some details about his character therein.
"Sidharth and I are both a part of the 'Yodha’ task force. A bunch of stuff happens in the film due to which, we all go our separate ways,” Tanuj said.
Divulging sparingly, he added: “As far as my older avatar is concerned, I am now the on-ground commander who's trying to diffuse the situation between the ground control and the hijackers. So, yes, that's pretty much what I can talk about at the moment.”
‘Yodha’ is an action thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.
