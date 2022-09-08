Tanzeel Khan teams up with Pak rapper Hashim Nawaz, rolls out 'Pasbaan'

Mumbai, Sep 8 Singer-songwriter-content creator Tanzeel Khan, who gained notice with his track 'Dilli Ki Ladki, has joined forces with the Pakistani rapper Hashim Nawaz for a new number called 'Pasbaan' after the Urdu word that means 'protector'.

Tanzeel earlier planned to release 'Pasbaan' as the eighth track from his debut album 'Dastaan', but he later decided to release it as a standalone track.

Sharing his excitement ahead of the song launch, Tanzeel said: "'Pasbaan' is a very special song and I cannot wait for my audience to listen to it. This song was created long ago but it was in my song bank for a long time as it felt incomplete and it gave me a feeling it required that extra element."

He added: "And just at the right time, my brother and renowned rapper from across the border, Hashim Nawaz came to the rescue and added his verse to this song. 'Pasbaan' supported the storybook with that melancholic feel. It is the backbone of a 'Dastaan' and that is exactly how I had imagined it, even though it couldn't be launched along with the album."

For Hashim, "it as a delight to work with Tanzeel."

Commenting on the collaboration, he said in a statement: "Tanzeel narrated the idea behind the song to me, and that helped me add my touch to it. This song, as the name portrays, acts as a guard to a melancholic journey. We hope our audience enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it."

In the past, Tanzeel has also collaborated with other artistes such as Arjun Kanungo and Akasa. Tanzeel's 'Befikar' recently clocked 20 million monthly Spotify listeners.

'Pasbaan' is available for streaming across all music platforms and YouTube.

