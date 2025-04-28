'Tare Hain Barati' singer Jaspinder Narula receives Padma Shri award from president Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi [India], April 28 : The Padma Awards ceremony for this year took place on Monday at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Droupadi Murmu honoured several achievers from across the country.

The awards are among India's highest civilian honours and recognize outstanding work in various fields.

Popular singer Jaspinder Narula received the Padma Shri award for her contribution to the field of Art.

Narula has been a respected figure in Indian music for many years. Throughout her career, the singer, best known for her popular song 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' has lent her voice to several hit tracks including 'Tare Hain Barati' from Virasat (1997), 'Judaai Judaai' from Judaai (1997) and 'Hungama Ho Jaaye' from Baadshah (1999).

Popular Raagi and Shabad singer Bhai Harjinder Singh was also awarded the Padma Shri for his service to the world of devotional music. His contribution to spreading Sikh religious music has been widely appreciated.

Among those honoured was superstar Ajith Kumar, who received the Padma Bhushan award for his contribution to Indian cinema. The 'Mankatha' star was felicitated in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier, Ajith's manager, Suresh Chandra, took to X and congratulated the actor.

"With immense pride, the entire team at Venus Motorcycle Tours, Aspire World Tours, and Ajith Kumar Racing congratulates our CEO, Mr. Ajith Kumar, on receiving the prestigious Padma Award. We are excited to celebrate this moment with you and wish you many more milestones ahead. #AjithKumar #PadmaAwards2025 #AjithKumarPadmaAward #PrideOfIndia #PadmaAward #ProudMoment #PadmaBhushanAjithKumar #TNPrideAjithKumar," Suresh Chandra's post read.

The Padma Awards are announced every year on the eve of Republic Day and are given in three categories Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. This year, the President approved 139 Padma Awards, including 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards.

