Taylor Swift makes little girl's day, signs letter from her during concert

By IANS | Published: March 30, 2023 06:15 PM2023-03-30T18:15:05+5:302023-03-30T18:30:16+5:30

Los Angeles, March 30 Singer Taylor Swift made a young fan's day when she signed a letter the little girl had written to her.

The 33-year-old pop megastar is currently on the road with her mammoth 'Eras' stadium tour and concertgoer Gina Lanzino revealed that her seven-year-old daughter had written a letter to the "Love Story" hitmaker and passed it to an usher in the hopes of getting it to Taylor, but was doubtful that it would be a possibility, reports 'Female First UK'.

In a video posted to TikTok, Gina said: "Okay, quick little story time. Me and my daughter went to the 'Eras' tour, I got the t-shirt. My daughter is seven years old. So she writes this letter, it says 'Dear Taylor, I'm your biggest fan. My favourite colour is... what's yours?' She drew a little picture and she says, 'I'm gonna bring this to the show and make sure that Taylor gets this letter'. I was kinda like, 'I don't really think that's going to happen, but let's try'."

Gina add, according to 'Female First UK': "So she brought the letter and as soon as we got into the stadium, there was a guy standing there in a suit, probably just an usher. She says to him, 'Hey, I have this letter for Taylor. Can you make sure it gets to her?'

"He kinda chuckled, and we smiled and he said, 'I'll see what I can do, I'll try really hard'. And she was happy with that, and I figured that would be the last we would hear of this letter."

