Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs game with her family

Missouri [US], December 26 : Taylor Swift enjoyed her holiday in Kansas City, where she watched her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs play the Las Vegas Raiders. Taylor's family also joined her for the festivities, according to People.

She was accompanying her parents, Scott Swift, 71, and Andrea, 65, when she entered Arrowhead Stadium. Austin Swift, her brother, also showed up there, dressing as Santa Claus to go unnoticed. Austin's girlfriend, Sydney Ness, was also there during the game; she was spotted with Taylor in the box, donning a hoodie. As Swift made her way into the stadium, she walked with her brother by her side. Her parents followed behind them.

Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, meanwhile, previously told People that she'd be in Philadelphia "spending time with my grandkids as we cheer on their dad," her older son Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Just over a week had passed since Scott and his daughter had gone to see the Chiefs play at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on December 17.

Scott donned a red crewneck to support Travis' team during the game, while Taylor wore a grey Chiefs crewneck and a white knit cap with Travis' jersey number, "87," sewn on it.

The singer's dad met Travis for the first time last month in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when the NFL star travelled down to watch one of Taylor's Eras Tour performances.

According to People, after the pair met, Jason, 36, teased Scott on the football players' podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, for abandoning his lifelong support of the Philadelphia Eagles to support his daughter's new beau. In the podcast episode, Jason pointed out that Scott donned a Chiefs lanyard to watch his daughter on stage in Buenos Aires with Travis, prompting the tight end to joke that he's "got 'em all over here to the good side, baby" a reference to the Swift family's former allegiance to Jason's team.

"What are we doing, Scott?" the centre said, as Travis continued, "Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over."

Ignoring his brother, Jason pushed back, addressing Scott directly: "You're gonna let this man's devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? This is ridiculous," reported People.

