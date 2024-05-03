Temporary Wrap-Up for 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', Kiku Sharda Says, Second Season Coming Is Soon

The Great Indian Kapil Show wrapped its season finale on 1st May. Earlier, show's permeant guest Archana Puran Singh posted a story which created buzz among the fans. They thought that show will be ending soon, however Kiku Sharda revealed that this is a temporary break, and the team will be back with second season.

As of now five episodes of the show are aired on the Netflix and eight episodes are lined up and will stream in coming weeks. After Aamir Khan, the next guest on Kapil Sharma show will be Deol's brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol. Following which the team will take small break and will return with second season said Kiku.

While talking to News 18 Kiku said, “We have done 13 episodes, and the second season will come out soon. We have just wrapped up the first season. It was always meant to be like this. We have already planned the next season and it will come out soon. There won’t be a very huge gap,”

The makers are trying out a new format for the OTT audience. On TV, it used to be longer, but now it's about different formats. There will be a short break now, and the second season will return soon. It may seem like a wrap, but it's just temporary. They will be back in action soon.

The Great Indian Kapil show is the adapted version of TV comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. The show invites guests and has a fun chit-chat session. Along with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Krishna Abhishek are also a prominent part of this show.