Thai actress Cindy Bishop recreates Alia's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' look

Mumbai, May 20 Popular Thai drama actress Cindy Sirinya Bishop recently took to her social media to share her recreated look of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt from the latter's biographical crime-drama film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' where she played the eponymous character of the madame of a brothel.

Cindy shared a video of herself dressed in a white saree which she paired with a black purse, jewellery and a rose tucked in her bun. She wrote a long note in the caption as she expressed her liking for the film, Alia and the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

She began her note by writing, "My cover of Gangubai, inspired by the hit film on Netflix at the moment, in one of my favourite scenes where she's inviting to take her lover for a ride in newly acquired car."

Next, she made a compelling argument surrounding prostitution vs sex work as she continued in her note: "Beyond the epic sets, visually captivating scenes, stunning performances by @aliaabhatt and cast, which has fascinated so many of us here in Thailand, promoting many to take to social media to do their versions of the main character #gangubaikathiawadi.

"This film brings to the forefront the much contested arguments about prostitution vs sex work and reveals the brutality of the sex trafficking industry, then and now, and the unending cycle of violence and abuse those in marginalised groups have to endure."

Cindy concluded her note with the observation: "If you do watch the film, I hope it inspired you to think more on the issue of consent, the right of a woman to choose what she does with her own body, the right to safety and to education, and the right for everyone regardless of gender, race, religion or social caste to live life with dignity and respect. Kudos to the team behind this project for bringing these issues to light."

Directed and written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', produced by Bhansali Productions and Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' by S. Hussain Zaidi.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Bhargava.

