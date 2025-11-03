Thamma Box Office Collection Day 13: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Maintains Steady Pace, Crosses Rs 120-Crore Mark; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 13: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s latest horror comedy Thamma continued its strong run at the box office on Day 13. The film collected Rs 4.5 crore on its second Sunday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 120.3 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded 10.54 percent occupancy in the morning shows. The numbers rose to 31.38 percent in the afternoon and peaked at 40.10 percent in the evening. The night shows registered 25.11 percent occupancy.

Thamma opened in theatres on October 21 during the Diwali weekend and received a strong response in its first week. The film earned Rs 24 crore on its opening day and collected Rs 108.4 crore in its first seven days. However, the collection dropped in the second week before picking up again over the weekend.

Here is the day-wise box office collection of Thamma:

Day 1 – Rs 24 crore

Day 2 – Rs 18.6 crore

Day 3 – Rs 13 crore

Day 4 – Rs 10 crore

Day 5 – Rs 13.1 crore

Day 6 – Rs 12.6 crore

Day 7 – Rs 4.3 crore

Day 8 – Rs 5.75 crore

Day 9 – Rs 3.65 crore

Day 10 – Rs 3.25 crore

Day 11 – Rs 3 crore

Day 12 – Rs 4.4 crore

Day 13 – Rs 4.5 crore

Despite facing competition from other releases, Thamma has managed to maintain its pace and is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark if the current trend continues.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan, Thamma is the fifth instalment in Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe.

The film follows two lovers who face supernatural challenges and family opposition in a mystical setting. The cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Sapthami Gowda and Faisal Malik.