Thamma Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's Film Crosses Rs 65 Crore Mark; Check Day-Wise Earning Report

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's horror-comedy Thamma earned Rs 10 crore on its fourth day at the box office, according to early estimates from Sacnilk. The film opened strongly during Diwali, collecting Rs 24 crore on its first day. It earned Rs 18.6 crore on Day 2 and Rs 13 crore on Day 3. The four-day India net total now stands at Rs 65.60 crore.

Thamma had an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.63 per cent on Friday, October 24. Major cities showed varied figures, with Chennai at 27 per cent, Ahmedabad 19.33 per cent and Mumbai 15 per cent. Telugu occupancy was 10.39 per cent, with Bengaluru at 19 per cent and Vizag 22.5 per cent.

Thamma is the fifth installment in Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It tells the story of a journalist who encounters a mysterious woman and turns into a vampiric creature called Betal to save humanity from an ancient evil.

The film is reported to have been made on a budget of Rs 113 crore. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Sapthami Gowda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Shardul Rana, Faisal Malik, and Vinay Pathak.

Thamma Trailer