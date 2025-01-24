"Thank you for being who you are": Divya Dutta's sweet message to Big B

Washington [US], January 24 : Actor Divya Dutta, who has worked with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan in multiple films, shared a touching post in admiration of the actor and also reminisced about their time working together and how he inspired her love for cinema.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the 'Baghban' actor shared a picture with Big B, where the duo can be seen smiling warmly. Along with the picture, she penned a beautiful note, thanking the megastar for his kindness and support over the years.

"I could never describe in words what he means to me, how watching him weave his magic on the big screen gave me a connection with the world of movies, how doing four films with him (shared screen space in Baghban and The Last Lear) left me yearning for more, how generous he has always been," she wrote.

"How will I ever forget his prompt response to launch my book on Maa (truly special), and how, whenever I meet him, there's so much I want to say... but all I do is feel that immense joy of just being with him. Just to say... thank you @amitabhbachchan sir, for being who you are. Always wishing you lots of love and regards," she added.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFLlLMNMV3a/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Amitabh Bachchan and Divya Dutta have shared the screen in several iconic films. In 'Baghban' (2003), the two played father and daughter-in-law, with Dutta portraying Reena Malhotra, a role that added emotional depth to the story. In 'The Last Lear' (2007), directed by Rituparno Ghosh, Bachchan played a retired Shakespearean actor, while Dutta portrayed Ivy, his caretaker. They also appeared together in 'Veer-Zaara' (2004), 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' (1998), and 'Delhi 6' (2009).

