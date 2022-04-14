Thank you for inspiring us for 37 years, Karthi tells actor Nasser

Chennai, April 14 Actor Karthi has thanked one of Indian cinema's finest actors, Nasser, for having inspired actors continuously for 37 years.

Taking to Twitter, Karthi wrote, "Thank you Nasser Sir for inspiring us continuously for 37 years. Mayan, Baby, Kuppusamy, Badri and many more have the aura of being amongst us till today.

"Congratulations for the huge spectrum of work. Wish you a long and healthy life. #37YearsOfNasser"

Nasser, who is the current President of the South Indian Artistes Association better known as the Nadigar Sangam, made his debut as a film actor through director K Balachander's Tamil film, 'Kalyana Agathigal'.

On Thursday, the actor completed 37 years in the film industry.

The veteran actor, who has acted in hundreds of films, and has delivered several exceptional and critically acclaimed performances in several languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, is best known across the country for his role as Bijjaladeva, the father of Bhallaaladeva (played by actor Rana Daggubatti) in SS Rajamouli's pan-Indian blockbuster 'Baahubali'.

