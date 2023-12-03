"The Archies" lead cast Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda share fun facts about each other

Zoya Akhtar's highly anticipated film, "The Archies," is set to release on December 7, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. The Archies team is currently promoting their movie through social media by sharing short videos featuring the cast. Rumors are circulating that the lead actors, Suhana Khan (Shah Ruk Khan's daughter) and Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachan's grandson), are romantically involved in real life. Amidst his rumors, both actors revealed unknown facts about each other in a playful Instagram video.

In this video, the duo engages in a milkshake face-off, with Agastya playfully accusing Suhana of being a big gossip queen who can't keep secrets. Suhana, in response, praises Agastya by saying that he is a witty person. On the other hand, Agastya claims that he considers her the least funny person. The banter continues as Agastya insists to on his opinion, while Suhana defends herself by pointing out that he always laughs at her remarks.

The cast of "The Archies" is sharing, behind-the-scenes glimpses and videos of their experiences on social media. The film, produced by Tiger Baby Productions and directed by Zoya Akhtar, centers around a fictional music band associated with Archie Comics. In addition to Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan, the film features Khushi Kapoor (Janahvi Kapoor's Sister), Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda in prominent roles.