”The Creative Process Is What Fuels Me”: Vijay Deverakonda on What Drives Him as an Actor

Vijay Deverakonda is undoubtedly a phenomenal actor, who’s also the heartthrob that rules the hearts of the masses. No matter what the film is, the audience always loves his performance. He is an actor who gives his all to every role. Recently, he opened up about how the creative process of a film fuels him and makes him want to do better.

Vijay Deverakonda recently shared how he feels about long hours on the sets of films, “Honestly, it comes with the job, and this is something I signed up for so no complaints! I would not trade it for anything. I enjoy being on set and working, the creative process is what fuels me. ”Moreover, the audience witnessed Vijay Deverakonda's new look in his last release Kingdom. Audience specifically hailed his performance in the film! Apart from this, everyone is now looking forward to witnessing yet another amazing performance from Vijay Deverakonda.

Gowtam Tinnanuri’s film Kingdom hit theatres on July 31. The movie starred Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Venkitesh, and Bhagyashri Borse. Kingdom will stream on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on Ganesh Chaturthi on 27 August. Making the announcement on social media, Netflix India's official handle wrote, “In the kingdom of gold, blood and fire… a new king rises from the ashes.”

Kingdom is a Telugu spy action thriller that tells the story of a constable-turned-spy called Suri (Vijay) who agrees to go on a dangerous mission to Sri Lanka to look for his long-lost brother Siva (Satyadev). Once there, Suri inadvertently faces off cartel king Odiyappan’s (Baburaj) son Murugan (Venkitesh) which complicates things. Helping Suri along the way is Dr Madhu (Bhagyashri), who falls for him.