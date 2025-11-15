The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 8: Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Crosses 12 Crore; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 8: Rashmika Mandanna’s film The Girlfriend continued its steady run at the box office on Friday, November 14, its eighth day in theatres. The film earned an estimated Rs 93 lakh net on the day, taking its total India net collection across all languages to Rs 12.23 crore. The movie had collected Rs 11.30 crore in its first seven days. Telugu versions contributed Rs 10.85 crore, Hindi Rs 45 lakh, and other regions added small amounts. The second Friday figures indicate stable audience interest, particularly in Telugu markets, where occupancy reached 24.52 percent.

Morning shows recorded 20.23 percent occupancy, afternoon 26.86 percent, evening 22.66 percent, and night 28.34 percent.

The Girlfriend 8 Days All-Language Box Office Collection

Day India Net Collection Day 1 (Friday) Rs 1.3 crore Day 2 (Saturday) Rs 2.4 crore Day 3 (Sunday) Rs 2.7 crore Day 4 (Monday) Rs 1.15 crore Day 5 (Tuesday) Rs 1.3 crore Day 6 (Wednesday) Rs 1.3 crore Day 7 (Thursday) Rs 1.15 crore Week 1 Total Rs 11.3 crore Day 8 (Friday) Rs 0.93 crore (early estimate) Total Rs 12.23 crore

The Girlfriend tells the story of a young woman navigating love, compatibility and self-discovery during college. Rashmika Mandanna, Anu Emmanuel, Rohini, Dheekshith Shetty, Koushik Mahata and Rao Ramesh play pivotal roles. The film is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Dheeraj Mogilneni and Vidya Koppineedi. Music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab while Krishnan Vasant handled cinematography.

The Girlfriend Trailer