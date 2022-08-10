The Gray Man: When Dhanush wore traditional dhoti on the premiere of his Hollywood debut

The Gray Man premiere was organised in Mumbai on July 20 and Dhanush joined the film directors Anthony and Joe Russo at the event.Dhanush, who is making his Hollywood debut with The Gray Man, arrived at the premiere event in traditional Indian clothing. The Gray Man director duo Anthony and Joe Russo looked sharp in suits at the film's premiere in Mumbai.

They were joined by Dhanush at the event. The Atrangi Re actor channeled his desi avatar and turned up wearing a crisp white shirt and a white Veshti (a traditional male sarong) for the Mumbai premiere of The Gray Man. Dhanush teamed his traditional outfit with a rather cool pair of double-strap sliders, a silver chain watch and sported neatly done swept back hair. His traditional look was widely hailed by fans who called him a ‘Thalaiva’, which in Tamil means a leader and a boss, in the comments section.Another fan pegged him as the pride of our nation and appreciated the fact that Dhanush chose to stick to his roots and rocked a traditional outfit.