'The Kashmir Files' made tax-free in Tripura

Agartala, March 14 Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced on Monday that the state government would make the screening of Bollywood film 'The Kashmir Files' directed by Vivek Agnihotri tax-free.

Deb said in a tweet: "'The Kashmir Files' made by Vivek Agnihotri depicts the heart-wrenching struggle and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus. To support his movie and encourage the people of the state to watch it, Tripura govt has decided to make it tax-free in the state."

'The Kashmir Files' is based on Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the Valley in 1990.

Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, among others, the film was released nation-wide on March 11.

