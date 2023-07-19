'The Kashmir Files Unreported Teaser: Vivek Agnihotri promises to show 'vulgar truth

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has unveiled the first look of his upcoming documentary The Kashmir Files Unreported, a follow up to his 2022 film The Kashmir Files. The documentary is the result of the research Agnihotri and his team had done while making The Kashmir Files. The filmmaker wrote a sharp tweet while sharing the trailer of the upcoming film. The trailer of the docu feature opens with visuals from The Kashmir Files interspersed with real footage from the Kashmir valley from the late-1980s, the height of insurgency that led to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from there. We see glimpses of Anupam Kher, the lead of The Kashmir Files, as well as hair-raising visuals of violence from the valley. The film features testimonies from Kashmiri Pandit refugees who escaped the violence in the valley.

PRESENTING:



A lot of Genocide Deniers, terror supporters & enemies of Bharat questioned The Kashmir Files. Now bringing to you the VULGAR truth of Kashmir Genocide of Hindus which only a devil can question.



Coming soon #KashmirUNREPORTED. Be ready to cry.



Only on @ZEE5India… pic.twitter.com/DgGlnzSKwA — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 19, 2023

Sharing the trailer on social media, the filmmaker wrote, “A lot of Genocide Deniers, terror supporters & enemies of Bharat questioned The Kashmir Files. Now bringing to you the VULGAR truth of Kashmir Genocide of Hindus which only a devil can question. Coming soon #KashmirUNREPORTED. Be ready to cry.” The documentary will premiere on Zee5 but a release date hs not been announced.The Kashmir Files, which also starred Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumar among others, was a sleeper hit. Made on a budget of just Rs 15 crore, the film went on to gross over Rs 341 crore, becoming one of the most profitable Indian films ever. However, it was also mired in controversies, with many calling it biased and telling half-truths.The Kashmir Files Unreported will be releasing directly on OTT unlike Kashmir Files which had a theatrical release.