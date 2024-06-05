'The King of Kings' animated film star-studded cast revealed

Washington [US], June 5 : Hollywood stars Pierce Brosnan, Mark Hamill, and Ben Kingsley are poised to lend their voices to the adversaries of Jesus Christ in the upcoming faith-based animated movie 'The King of Kings'.

Directed by Seong-ho 'Jay' Jang and produced by South Korea-based animation house Mofac Animation, the film is inspired by a posthumously published story from literary maestro Charles Dickens, focusing on the life and times of Christ, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brosnan, known for his roles in 'The Out-Laws' and HBO's 'The Great Lillian Hall', will voice the biblical figure Pontius Pilate, while Hamill, acclaimed for his role as Luke Skywalker, will take on the character of King Herod, who ordered the Massacre of the Innocents.

Academy Award winner Kingsley is set to portray High Priest Caiaphas, who presided over the Sanhedrin trial of Jesus, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

The star-studded cast also includes Oscar Isaac as Jesus Christ and Forest Whitaker as apostle Peter.

The film, currently in the final stages of production, is seeking distribution and aims for a release timed to Easter 2025.

The storyline revolves around Dickens, his youngest son Walter, and their cat Willa, as they find themselves immersed in the story of Jesus, encountering memorable friends and foes.

Renowned actor Kenneth Branagh voices Dickens, Roman Griffin Davis takes on Walter, and Uma Thurman portrays the author's wife, Catherine Dickens, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Director Jay Jang, co-writer Rob Edwards, producer Anfernee Kim, and voice and casting director Jamie Thomason are leading the production with a vision to deliver a captivating and thought-provoking animated experience.

"The true measure of a hero is always judged by the strength of his foes, and Sir Ben Kingsley, Pierce Brosnan, and Mark Hamill deliver impactful performances that elevate their respective villains to appropriately biblical heights," said Anfernee Kim.

'The King of Kings' promises to bring a fresh perspective to the timeless story of Jesus Christ.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor