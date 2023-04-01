The one film Hugh Grant wishes he could erase from his resume

Los Angeles, April 1 Actor Hugh Grant has revealed that one film project he wishes to erase from his filmography.

Grant is out flogging his appearance in 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves', appearing on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' alongside costar Chris Pine, reports Deadline.

Corden enticed Grant into a spirited game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." The task: name a film Grant would remove from his resume, or eat a slice of worm mayonnaise shepherd's pie,

Grant didn't find that task challenging, admitting he's "specialised in being bad for decades."

Grant finally tabbed 'The Lady and the Highwayman' as a mistake. The 1988 made-for-TV film saw Grant as Lord Lucius Vyne in a swashbuckling tale.

"I'm a highway man. I'm meant to be sexy," Grant said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor