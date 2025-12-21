The PM Narendra Modi Biopic Maa Vande, Starring Unni Mukundan, Goes on Floors As the Team Completes Its First-Day Pooja

The journey of Maa Vande has officially begun. The team of the biopic on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the first day of shooting with a traditional pooja ceremony, the visuals of which were unveiled on social media today. More than just a customary ritual, the ceremony signalled the commencement of a film that seeks to chronicle the making of a man whose purpose went on to fulfil a billion hearts. The film was first announced on Narendra Modi’s birthday in September, and today, as cameras roll for the very first time, Maa Vande steps forward to narrate a defining chapter in the story of modern India.

Titled “Maa Vande,” the film is a powerful biographical drama that celebrates Indian soil, a mother’s will, and the unyielding determination that forged the destiny of a nation. At its core lies the truth - that a mother’s resolve is stronger than countless battles, and from that resolve rises history itself.

Backed by Veer Reddy M. under the Silver Cast Creations banner, Maa Vande features acclaimed Malayalam star Unni Mukundan in the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Helmed by writer-director Kranthi Kumar C.H., the film draws from real-life incidents, weaving together the personal and political facets of Modi’s life with authenticity, dignity, and scale.

The narrative traces the evolution of a man shaped by values, sacrifice, and purpose, showcasing not just the leader the world knows, but the human journey behind the legacy. Designed to resonate across generations and geographies, Maa Vande is being mounted on an ambitious scale, with international production standards, high-end technical values, and state-of-the-art VFX. In addition to pan-India languages, the film will also release in English, expanding its global reach.

Produced by Veer Reddy M. and written and directed by Kranthi Kumar C.H., Maa Vande boasts a formidable technical team comprising action director King Solomon, production designer Sabu Cyril, editor Sreekar Prasad, director of photography K.K. Senthil Kumar, and music composer Ravi Basrur - artists whose collective body of work includes landmark films such as Baahubali and Salaar, with Basrur’s music having defined the soundscape of KGF. Their involvement underscores the makers’ intent to mount the biopic on a grand, cinematic scale befitting its subject.