The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Did Prabhas’ Horror-Comedy Film Pass the Crucial Monday Test?

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas’ horror-comedy The Raja Saab continued its run at the box office on Day 4, though collections saw a slowdown on the first weekday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab earned Rs 6.6 crore on Monday, marking its lowest single-day collection so far. The film had a strong start, collecting Rs 53.75 crore on its opening day. It followed up with Rs 26 crore on Saturday and Rs 19.1 crore on Sunday. With the latest figures, the film’s total box office collection stands at Rs 114.6 crore after four days.

The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark during its opening weekend, driven largely by Prabhas’ fan following and the holiday release window. However, footfall dipped on the first weekday, a trend often seen after weekend releases.

Day-wise box office figures, as per Sacnilk, show Rs 9.15 crore from early shows, Rs 53.75 crore on Day 1, Rs 26 crore on Day 2, Rs 19.1 crore on Day 3 and Rs 6.6 crore on Day 4, taking the total to Rs 114.6 crore.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features Prabhas in the lead role, with Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab in supporting roles. The film blends horror and comedy and has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

According to reports, the film has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 400 to Rs 450 crore. It is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Music is composed by Thaman S, cinematography is by Karthik Palani and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

The Raja Saab Trailer