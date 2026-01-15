The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas’ Horror-Comedy Film Crosses Rs 120 Crore Mark in India; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab continues to record uneven numbers at the box office. The film earned Rs 5.35 crore on Day 6, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On Wednesday, the Telugu version contributed Rs 3.3 crore, while the Hindi version added Rs 2 crore. Tamil and Kannada versions earned Rs 2 lakh each, and the Malayalam version collected Rs 1 lakh. Despite daily fluctuations, the horror-comedy has crossed the Rs 120 crore mark at the domestic box office.

After six days, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 124.75 crore. The Telugu version has contributed the largest share with Rs 102.55 crore, followed by Hindi at Rs 20.65 crore. Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions together have contributed a little over Rs 1.5 crore. The film’s India gross collection is estimated at Rs 149 crore, while worldwide collections have reached at Rs 182 crore, including Rs 33 crore from overseas markets.

The Raja Saab Check Day-Wise Box Office Collection (According to Sacnilk)

Day India Net Collection Day 0 (Thursday) Rs 9.15 crore (Telugu: Rs 9.15 crore) Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 53.75 crore (Telugu: Rs 47 crore; Hindi: Rs 6 crore; Tamil: Rs 0.55 crore; Kannada: Rs 0.10 crore; Malayalam: Rs 0.10 crore) Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 26 crore (Telugu: Rs 20.65 crore; Hindi: Rs 5.10 crore; Tamil: Rs 0.15 crore; Kannada: Rs 0.06 crore; Malayalam: Rs 0.04 crore) Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 19.10 crore (Telugu: Rs 14.20 crore; Hindi: Rs 4.65 crore; Tamil: Rs 0.15 crore; Kannada: Rs 0.07 crore; Malayalam: Rs 0.03 crore) Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 6.60 crore (Telugu: Rs 4.98 crore; Hindi: Rs 1.50 crore; Tamil: Rs 0.07 crore; Kannada: Rs 0.03 crore; Malayalam: Rs 0.02 crore) Day 5 (1st Tuesday) Rs 4.80 crore (Telugu: Rs 3.27 crore; Hindi: Rs 1.40 crore; Tamil: Rs 0.08 crore; Kannada: Rs 0.03 crore; Malayalam: Rs 0.02 crore) Day 6 (1st Wednesday) Rs 5.35 crore (Telugu: Rs 3.30 crore; Hindi: Rs 2 crore; Tamil: Rs 0.02 crore; Kannada: Rs 0.02 crore; Malayalam: Rs 0.01 crore) Total Rs 124.75 crore (Telugu: Rs 102.55 crore; Hindi: Rs 20.65 crore; Tamil: Rs 1.02 crore; Kannada: Rs 0.31 crore; Malayalam: Rs 0.22 crore)

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features Prabhas in the lead role, with Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab in supporting roles. The film blends horror and comedy and has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

According to reports, the film has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 400 to Rs 450 crore. It is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Music is composed by Thaman S, cinematography is by Karthik Palani and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

The Raja Saab Trailer