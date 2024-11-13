The Rana Daggubati Show: Naga Chaitanya, SS Rajamouli to join Rana Daggubati for unfiltered chats on new talk show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : Rana Daggubati is all set to bring his fans an exciting new experience with his very own talk show called 'The Rana Daggubati Show'.

Taking to its official Instagram account, Prime Video shared a poster of Rana Daggubati and also announced the premiere date.

"The stars you know, the stories you don't Get ready to get real on #TheRanaDaggubatiShowOnPrime, New Series, Nov 23," read the caption of the post.

The unscripted Telugu Original series will showcase a unique side of popular celebrities.

The show is created and hosted by the 'Baahubali' actor himself, and produced under his own production company, Spirit Media.

The show will consist of eight episodes, each featuring unfiltered conversations with well-known stars from the South Indian entertainment industry.

Some of the big names set to appear include Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sree Leela, Nani, director S S Rajamouli, and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. Every Saturday, new episodes will be available to stream, in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Sharing his excitement about the project, Rana shared, "For too long, talk shows have just scratched the surface when it comes to getting to know our favourite celebs. But we're flipping the script! Our show is a backstage pass into the real lives of these starsmany of whom are my buddies and colleagues. Think chill vibes, no filters, and a whole lot of unexpected moments. It's like hanging out with your favourite icons as they spill the tea, share wild stories, and dive headfirst into the stuff they absolutely love. I'm excited! Soon fans in over 240 countries will get to kick back and experience this fun ride with us on Prime Video starting November 23! Get ready for all the feels, the laughs, and moments you'll be texting your friends aboutbecause this is as real and up-close as it gets!"

The show is set to premiere on November 23 on Prime Video.

