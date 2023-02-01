The Romantics Trailer: Aditya Chopra records first on-camera interview after 23 years

The reclusive head of the iconic Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, has recorded his first on-camera interview for The Romantics, a Netflix global docu-series celebrating legendary film-maker Yash Chopra, YRF’s legacy and its impact on Indian pop culture for the last 50 years! The last time he gave an interview was for a print magazine in 1995! As superstar Hrithik Roshan says in the trailer, Aditya Chopra is regarded as the brain who shaped ‘the contours of the industry’ and hearing him share insights about YRF is a huge highlight for the film fraternity, cinephiles & Hindi cinema audience at large.Netflix, one of the world’s leading entertainment services, will showcase the four-part docu-series featuring 35 personalities, including the mega-stars who have closely worked with YRF over the years.

They will collectively dive into the history of Hindi cinema through the lens of YRF’s impact in making the industry and its leading stars a household name globally through its path-breaking and generation-defining films. The Romantics promises to be a one-of-a-kind feature documentary presentation on Bollywood. It will look at how Yash Raj Films came to be. In 2022, YRF celebrated 50 years in cinema and the documentary new film will be an ode to the visionary filmmaker Yash Chopra and the second-generation producer Aditya Chopra, who scaled newer heights with projects he backed. A poster was launched teasing the upcoming documentary film. In it, a woman walked across as her saree's pallu waved in the air behind her. This has been a trope in Yash Raj Films and its use in The Romantics poster is acknowledging it. In the background are romantic films from the banner of Yash Raj. The Romantics is directed by Smriti Mundhra. The Romantics is a tribute to late Yash Chopra, the filmmaker behind iconic Bollywood films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. “The gripping documentary series is the real and definitive story of Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra’s journey to building a world-class studio and will give our viewers a glimpse into the lives of one of the most influential families in Bollywood film history," Monika Shergill, VP - Content, Netflix India said.