The Song Of Scorpions Trailer: Irrfan Khan's last film wins hearts, fans say 'gone too soon'

The trailer for the much-delayed film The Song of Scorpions was released by its makers on Wednesday afternoon. The film, which was screened at Locarno Film Festival in 2017, has never been released in India. It also marks the final film appearance of Irrfan Khan, who passed away in 2020. The trailer was widely praised by fans, many of whom said they would watch it just for him. The film tells the story of the legend of scorpion singers in Rajasthan, tribals who are believed to possess the power of curing people affected by scorpion venom by singing to them.

Golshifteh Farahani is introduced in the trailer as Nooran, who is learning this art from her grandmother (Waheeda Rehman). Aadam (Irrfan), a camel trader falls for her and they get married. However, something occurs that sets Nooran down a spiral of treachery and she loses her voice. What follows is a dark, twisted tale of ‘love, revenge and the redemptive power of a song’.The Song of Scorpions premiered at The Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. Helmed by Anup Singh, the film is produced by Zeeshan In a statement, Zeeshan said, "It is my honour that my name has been associated with this film as a co-producer and one of the presenters of the film. We are glad that Irrfan Khan's last onscreen appearance in a film is soon going to be released in cinemas across the country and his fans will get to see him one last time on the big screen. Trust me, Irrfan's character and performance in the film is going to leave you spellbound." Ahmad. The trailer received praise from fans soon after it was shared on social media. Irrfan’s son Baabil also shared it from his accouint, as did several friends and former colleagues of the late actor. Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “We will always miss Irrfan Khan.” Another commented, “What a talent he was. Gone too soon.” Many said they now wanted to watch a film in theatres after long. “Let’s make this a superhit,” wrote one.

