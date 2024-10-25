"The story has become more serious...": Huma Qureshi on how ''Mithya - The Darker Chapter' different from previous season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 : Actor Huma Qureshi, who is gearing up for the next chapter of 'Mithya', talked about the series and shared how season 2 is different.

In a conversation with ANI, she shared, "I think when season 1 is successful then there is a bit of pressure that season 2 should be bigger and better. So we were all ready to make a good show. Avantika has been here with me, from season 1, my adversary, my half-sister, my student, my enemy and everything. So we tried very hard to make our performances better than the ones we did. And all the characters that everyone liked are in this. Like Indraneil (Sengupta ) is in this, Rajit (Kapur) ji is in this. And there is another Avantika ji who is playing the role of my mother. And of course, we have the newest addition, Naveen (Kasturia), who has come to season 2. He has brought some of his own charisma and we all tried to make this show more edgy, darker and thrilling."

On sharing how season 2 is different from the previous one, she added, "If season 1 is spring or summer then season 2 is autumn and winter. I think that was the thought. So our styling of the show. Like in the first season, I used a lot of pinks and peaches. The palette was very soft and summery. Spring colours were there. So, this is a bit like autumn and winter. Because now the story has become more serious."

Naveen, who joined the show in the second season opened up about his character and shared, "I think he's in a dark space. You can call him grey. He's kind of the antagonist of the show."

Directed by Kapil Sharma and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production, 'Mithya - The Darker Chapter' probes into the complex and volatile relationship between two half-sisters, Juhi (played by Huma Qureshi) and Rhea (played by Avantika Dassani) and their battle for revenge and retribution.

Avantika Dassani also talked about her association with the series and her character Rhea, saying, "I think Rhea has two sides, one is that she wants love and acceptance from her family. She wants support. And on one line, we can all relate to this. Because this is what we want in life. But she never got this in her life. So there was no one to show her the right path. So, her way of telling all this, it's a little weird and different. And that's what I found intriguing as a character and actor."

The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the show and it's quite intriguing. The trailer for 'Mithya - The Darker Chapter' leaps viewers back into the intense psychological drama between half-sisters Juhi and Rhea. As Juhi basks in the success of her book "Dhund," her world is suddenly shaken by plagiarism accusations from a mysterious writer, Amit Chaudhary (played by Naveen Kasturia). Meanwhile, "Rhea is still scheming and plotting to win her father's love"

The series explores "blood versus blood" as family ties are tested, with both women resorting to dirty games of lies and deceit, crossing all lines of morality to destroy each other.

'Mithya - The Darker Chapter' will be out on ZEE5 on November 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor