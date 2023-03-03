Theatre owners replace Selfiee and Shehzada shows due to poor response

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's film Shehzada is struggling to bring the audience to theatres. The action masala film hit theatres on February 17 with high hopes of success. Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. While the original one was a huge success, the same can't be said about the Hindi remake. Shehzada also faced stiff competition from MCU's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan.

Shows of ‘Selfiee’ and ‘Shehzada’ are being pulled down, with ‘Pathaan’ taking charge. Confirming the same, Manoj Desai, executive director of G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir Cinema, told ETimes, “‘Selfiee’ and ‘Shehzada’ are finished. I have replaced all shows of both the films in Maratha Mandir with ‘Pathaan’ and will soon follow suit with the same at Gaiety and Galaxy multiplexes. I have also decreased the ticket prices of ‘Pathaan’ as audiences are still coming in to watch the movie. Whereas there is hardly any audience for ‘Selfiee’ and ‘Shehzada’. The whole of last week ‘Selfiee’ has made us weep with its footfalls. We are now waiting for the release of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.”