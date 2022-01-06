Theatrical release of Ajith Kumar’s Valimai postponed due to COVID-19

Ajith Kumar’s big ticket Pongal release Valimai, has been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Boney Kapoor on Thursday announced that the film has been postponed. The Tamil movie was previously scheduled to open on January 13. Boney Kapoor took to his social media accounts and said in a statement. “Audiences and fans have always been the source of our felicity. Their unconditional support and love during the hard times, instilled vital hopes in us to face the hardships, and successfully complete our dream project. All that we desired during every single moment was to see them cheerful and happy in the cinema halls. At the same time, the safety and well-being of our audiences has always been at the forefront of all our decisions. Given the steep rise in Covid infections across the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities, we have decided to postpone the release of our film ‘Valimai’ until the situation normalises. Get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay safe. See you in theatres very soon!”

Valimai is Boney Kapoor’s second collaboration with Ajith Kumar and director H Vinoth, after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink. Recently, it was announced that Valimai will also be made available in Hindi, making it Ajith’s maiden film to get a bilingual release simultaneously. Valimai has set huge expectations among Ajith fans since its inception as it will be his first film to hit the big screens after two years. Valimai will see Ajith playing the role of a cop. H Vinoth's directorial also features Kartikeya, Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, and Sumithra, among others in key roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music, and the film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor in association with Zee Studios.