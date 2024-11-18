"There can be no one like you": Nayanthara receives adorable birthday wishes from husband Vignesh Shivan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18 : Actor Nayanthara on Monday turned a year older, and to make her day special, her loved ones penned special birthday wishes for her.

Her husband and director Vignesh Shivan penned a lengthy love-filled note.

Taking to Instagram, Vignesh wrote, "when there is love .... We don't need anything else thank you for defining what Love is ! Your face , your heart , your behaviour ... every minute of your life after we met has been dedicated to me my uyir ! There can be no one like you ! @nayanthara my thangamey , who can only love soooooo purely and deeeply ! The fact that you are honest ... that fact that you are strong .. the Fact that you demand respect ... the fact that you are kind and vulnerable too makes you the most unique character I have ever come across in my life !"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCgZxtpCh5h/?hl=en

He added, "I always admire you ! You always inspire me ... ! The way I look upto you , the way I love you I keep trying to express it in all the ways i can ! I hope it comes across to you

Every part of my life after I met u has been sooo beautiful as much as your heart !"

Nayanthara and Vignesh gave audience a sneak peek into their love life in the recently released Netflix documentary.

Talking about the same, Vignesh wrote, "10 years back when I knew we were in love .. all I wanted was a lifetime with you with utmost happiness , with a lot of babies , with amazing moments filled with a lot of positivity with a lot of good people around us !And to realise that we have come this far making all our dreams come true ... and seeing a nice slice of our blessed life coming on an Global platform like Netflix ... makes me feel soooo satisfied and happily overwhelmed !"

"There are so many of my lines that failed to be a part of the documentary for reasons the world knows ! Yes it's painful that it's not on Netflix ! But it can always reach people with all the other options the world has given to us ! And may be some day , some day , some good day...... People will really understand where we are coming from !!!

I hope ! That day comes soon," he mentioned.

Reacting to Vignesh's wish, Nayanthara dropped a heartfelt comment.

"Uyir I don't know what have I done to deserve ur love nothing I do will be enough to match the kind of love you have on me All I can say is I promise to love u with all my heart, soul n every cell of my body As I always say, I love you wayyy more than words can ever explain i'm forever grateful to God for giving me you," Nayanthara commented.

Meanwhile, Nayantha recently sparked a discussion within the industry with her open letter to Dhanush.

In the letter posted by Nayanthara on Saturday, the actress accused Dhanush of harbouring a personal grudge against her and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. She mentioned that it was a 'low' move to demand Rs 10 crore from them to use a three-second snippet of songs from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'.

A part of the letter read, "A well-established actor like you, with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, an ace director, needs to read and understand this. Cinema as we all know is a fight for survival for people like me: a self-made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today. I'd owe this to my work ethic which is no secret to all who know me but more importantly, to the goodwill of the audience and my film fraternity."

