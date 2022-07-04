There is no competition, we are trying to create a bigger space for us: Vidya Balan

'Parineeta', 'Ishqiya', 'The Dirty Picture', 'Kahaani', 'Shakuntala Devi' and the list is endless of women-oriented movies Vidya Balan has starred in. Despite her share of criticisms, she has managed to play the game by her rules. With 'Jalsa', Vidya has managed to win hearts yet again. In conversation with Lokmat Times, she speaks about how she doesn't take criticism, her latest film, women actors today, et al.

You are surrounded by journalists all the time and in 'Jalsa' you are playing one, what did you take home from playing this role?

I have mostly interacted with entertainment journalists and Maya Menon is not an entertainment journalist. But as an actor I have got opportunities to be in the news rooms. I have also been watching the news forever. Also, from an entertainment journalist. It is just an understanding of how they operate. I didn't think of any one person or journalist as a reference point but subconsciously, all these interactions have come handy.

You were among the first few actresses to do women-oriented roles, now almost every actress in her 40s is doing strong women-oriented roles. How does it make you feel?

I feel very happy to have done the kind of work I have. I am a greedy actor I took up every great opportunity that came my way and gave it my best. Sometimes people took it with love, sometimes not. Importantly, I feel blessed truly. I didn't set out with a strategy or plan, I was just following my instincts but the opportunities definitely came my way. It is great so many more female-centric films are being made today.

How was it working with Shefali?

She is amazing, what an actor. The way she uses her eyes, she can melt a mountain. She always manages to touch your heart and I am really happy I got an opportunity to work with her. It was exciting to play off each other as Maya and Ruksana. I am glad both of us are receiving so much appreciation and so is the rest of the cast and the entire team of the film.

How do you feel about the response the film has received?

I love it and I am greedy for more. I want everyone across the globe to watch it. We are getting such amazing messages, so I want a million more such messages.

How do you handle criticism?

I don't take it seriously.

When two powerful actors are working together, what's the chemistry on the sets like?

We were all very focussed on the film, there was no masti or pranks on the sets. Because it is a kind of film that required a certain kind of intensity also we were shooting amidst Covid restriction. But it was a joy of a different kind, it was the joy of a scene well done on a certain day, joy of working in such an amazing film.

You have worked with other female actors in the past, how is the experience working with strong female actors?

You only react to each other as characters. You don't respond to each other as people, you do that when you have time off the camera. But in case of 'Jalsa' that didn't happen and in case of 'No One Killed Jessica' I can't remember very well since it was a long time ago. But it is always a joy to face a good actor and especially a female actor.

Instead of competing with each other, have female leads become a tough competition for male actors in the industry?

There is no competition, there is a place for male-led films and female-led films. We are trying to create a bigger space for us.

Despite the good roles, the pay disparity still exists in the industry. Do you feel it will change too?

For sure, but I am a little ill equipped to answer the question since for the last few years I have been playing the lead in my films. I don't know how much male actors get paid in so-called male-centric films. But when you compare the percentage of a film's budget that goes to a male actor is the same for female actors. But the budget is very high for a male-centric films. So, in absolute amounts they get much more money than us but if we see the percentage of the budget we get the same.

How do you choose your scripts?

It is purely instinct, when you hear or watch something there is an inner voice which asks you to do it or not do it. There is really no math in it.

Which is your favourite genre?

I love comedy, drama, thrillers.

Why wasn't Jalsa released in theatres?

Out of the greed to reach 40 countries and territories and Amazon Prime Videos has a wonderful reach and they back wonderful content.

You are not very regular on social media, which is buzzing with updates from actors? Why so?

It is wonderful they are able to. I am a very private person. I don't put out anything as a person, I only put out content as Vidya Balan the actor.

What is one message who would like to give out to all women out there?

I just think each one of us is an individual and we should not try to be anything but ourselves. Since there is only one you, you are the only one who can choose the best or worst you. So, let's choose to be the best.