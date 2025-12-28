“There’s So Much to Learn From Him”: Pooja Hegde Gets Emotional Speaking About Vijay at Jana Nayagan Audio Launch

Actor Pooja Hegde is ending 2026 on a high. At the Jana Nayagan audio launch, Hegde was asked about her experience working with Thalapathy Vijay, and she was all heart in her response. Talking of the constant support she has received from Tamil audiences over the years, she began by acknowledging director H Vinoth, calling him an honest filmmaker and someone who speaks little but lets his work do the talking. Turning to music director Anirudh Ravichander, Pooja said she has long admired his music and listens to it regularly, particularly praising his background scores, which she described as consistently powerful and effective.

Pooja then thanked the film’s producer, KVN, whom she referred to as one of the most stylish producers in the industry. Speaking about her association with Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja revisited her time working with him on Beast, describing the experience as thoroughly enjoyable. With a smile, she mentioned that fans still approach her asking about a possible sequel to the hugely popular song Arabic Kuthu, talking about how strongly their collaboration continues to resonate.

Pooja went on to call Vijay the most professional actor she has worked with, pointing out his humility despite his enormous stardom. She said there is much to learn from him and added that his grounded nature has been a constant source of inspiration. She admitted feeling saddened that Jana Nayagan will mark Vijay’s final film.

As she concluded her speech, Pooja thanked audiences for their unwavering love and encouragement throughout her career. She expressed gratitude for the appreciation she has received for her work in films and songs such as Mugamoodi, Arabic Kuthu, Monica, and Kanimaa, saying that the support has meant a great deal to her personal and professional journey. Jana Nayagan is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9. The audio launch will be telecast on Zee Tamil on January 4, giving audiences the chance to witness what has been described as a historic celebration.