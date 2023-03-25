This is how Dia Mirza spends Earth Hour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 : Actor Dia Mirza on Saturday shared a glimpse of her Earth Hour.

Taking to Instagram stories, Dia treated fans with a beautiful video of the moon and Venus.

In the video, Dia can be seen sky-gazing.

Sharing the video, "Spending #EarthHour with the moon and venus #BiggestHourForEarth."

Earth Hour, which World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) orgses, encourages people worldwide to turn their lights off for 60 minutes to raise awareness about environmental issues.

Participants turn off lights in residential buildings as well as the illumination of famous city landmarks and monuments for one hour between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. local time (the event does not apply to street lights, air navigation lights and traffic lights).

Earth Hour is an annual international event, which has been held since 2007 on the last Saturday in March.

Talking about Dia's personal life, Dia and her husband Vibhav Rekhi welcomed their son Avyaan on May 14, 2021.

She often shares pictures and videos with her son.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia will be next seen in 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film 'Dhak Dhak' belongs to the adventure genre which follows the story of a road trip undertaken by a girl gang.

