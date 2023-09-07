This is what Kartik Aaryan has to say about Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Sukhee’ trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : After the ‘Sukhee’ film's official trailer was unveiled, actor Shilpa Shetty and other star cast have been receiving praise. Actor Kartik Aaryan also gave a special shoutout to the actor.

Taking to Instagram Story, the ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ actor shared the trailer of Shilpa's film and wrote, “Churaake dil sabka #Sukhee chali. Can't wait. @theshilpashetty.”

On Wednesday, Shilpa treated fans to the film's trailer, which gave a sneak peek into the life of Sukhee (essayed by Shilpa), a dedicated housewife. However, her monotonous routine takes a turn when she decides to break free from her prosaic life and voyages to Delhi to attend her school reunion with her friends. Kusha Kapila plays the role of Shilpa's best friend in the film, while Chaitannya Choudhry essays the role of Shilpa's husband.

The film deals with patriarchy and women's empowerment with a dash of comedy.

Sharing the trailer's link, Shilpa took to Instagram and wrote, "Get ready to experience the joy of being Sukhee! #SukheeTrailer Out Now."

'Sukhee' marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma. The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta, and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 22.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial 'Chandu Champion'.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

‘Chandu Champion’ marks Kartik’s first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. He will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film ‘Captain India’ and in director Anurag Basu’s next ‘Aashiqui 3’.

