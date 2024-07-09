'This might be the last letter...', BTS J-Hope Writes an Emotional Letter for Fans on BTS ARMY 11th Birthday

Today marks the 11th anniversary of BTS's fandom, commonly known as ARMY. On June 12, just before BTS's 11th anniversary, Jin, the eldest member, completed his military service. He had many surprises in store for the ARMY, with whom he reunited after 18 months. The next up who will be soon discharging from military is BTS- sunshine J-hope and on Army Day J-hope has written a emotional letter for Armies he said this will be last letter from my end as I will be discharging from military in September.

j-hope wrote, "ARMY!! happy birthday~ it's our ARMYs birthday but if I don't come it would be sad. This might be the last letter I can send before I get discharged from the military. i prepared lots so you guys can feel my warmth during my military service time and period of military service..... how was it?? hehe By now, there must be only about 3 months left until my discharge, i'm really curious about my own thoughts and feelings."

He further added, "Things arė difficult to predict even a fingertip ahead, but one thing that remains unchanged is my love for all of you. I will continue to love and cherish you all... our ARMYs who have made us more like us!! thank you for existing and being there for us/me!! i will come see you soon with good health!! i love you.."

BTS J-hope the charismatic dancer and rapper of the group, entered military service on April 18, 2023. His discharge is anticipated around October 15-20, 2024. While other member Jimin, Jungkook, RM, V and Suga will be back in 2025.