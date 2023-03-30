This rock version of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ is just unmissable!

Hanuman Chalisa is a Hindu devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the Hindu god of strength, valor, and devotion. It is one of the most revered hymns in Hinduism, recited daily by millions of devotees all over India. It is believed to have been composed by the poet-saint Goswami Tulsidas in the 16th century. However, a rock version of the devotional hymn song has gone viral which is unmissable.

This video has been made by artists from 3 continents. This rock version of ‘Shri Hanuman Chalisa’ has been released on social media. You will be filled with energy on seeing this. The culture of India and the grand form of Hanuman ji has been shown in it. It has been shot at many wonderful places from Rameswaram to the Himalayas. This video has been released on the occasion of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayati. European band ‘Daira Music’ has released it. Actually this new Hanuman Chalisa has been made by the descendants of Girmitiya living abroad. It has been made by Raj Mohan, a fourth generation indentured descendant living in the Netherlands, Manav-D, a fifth generation indentured descendant living in Suriname, USA and Devendra Singh, a filmmaker living in Arrah, Bihar. This Hanuman Chalisa has been shot in India, Netherlands and Suriname in South America.