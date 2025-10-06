'This Whole Building Belongs to Us': Orry’s Candid Confession in Farah Khan’s Vlog (Watch Video)

Who is Orry? Since 2023, this question about Orhan Awatramani has remained a mystery for many people. Recently, Bollywood Director and Choreographer Farah Khan tried to solve this mystery for many by entering Orry’s Mumbai home in her YouTube vlog. The vlog begins with Farah Khan making a grocery list with her cook, Dilip, and ends at Orry’s home. In the vlog, she revealed that Orry’s space is as eccentric as his personality. Orry’s residence is styled in a striking black-and-white theme. The interiors have a classic look with white marble flooring, whitewashed walls, and minimal yet classy décor. Orry also revealed that the Awatramani family owns the entire building.

“This is my family house, so the whole building belongs to us,” he said modestly, while Farah teasingly told her cook, Dilip, “they are very rich.” Orry confessed that he used to feel embarrassed about his home. “I never called friends here because the building looks scary from outside. I felt shy. But now I don’t care—I host too many parties here.” Farah rolled her eyes and said sarcastically, “Somebody please listen to his struggle story!”

As the house tour continued, Farah spotted a table full of phone cases. “What is this? Are you hosting a Halloween party?” she asked. Orry replied, “No, when I wake up, the first thing I do is choose a phone case for the day. This is just one station—I have many more.” He even joked that he sends his used cases to Uorfi Javed so she can turn them into outfits. Picking up one shaped like a slipper, Dilip quipped, “Yeh chappal mere bachche ko aajayega.” Orry shared, “Most cases were designed by artists. People ask me to start a brand, but when you turn your passion into work, you stop loving it.”

Farah was then given a rare look inside his bedroom. “My astrologer told me not to show it to anyone, but he made an exception for you,” Orry said. She immediately noticed his well-known lobster bag. “This must have cost at least four lakhs,” Farah gasped. Orry corrected her, “It wasn’t expensive—it was a gift.” Dilip, unimpressed, commented that he’d rather buy live crabs from the fish market.

Orry’s closet also reflected his unique style—his clothes are arranged by season for winters, monsoons, and summers. Farah admired the neatness, and Orry admitted, “I mess it up every day, but before I come back, I want it clean. My help, Jannat, handles it.” Jannat has worked with him for five years, long before Orry became a social media sensation in 2023.

He also revealed that many of his clothes and accessories were gifts. “People give me outfits, sometimes even jewelry to match,” he said. Farah, surprised, asked, “Who are these friends? I want such friends too!”

One of his favorite possessions is a six-kilo shiny jacket. “It’s cute, but I have only worn it once. I cannot wear it again.” Farah laughed, “These are rules made by Orry himself.” Orry explained, “It’s too heavy, gives me a bodyache.”

In another room, which he called “the most expressive part of the house,” Orry showed the only place where photo frames are allowed. “We don’t keep pictures elsewhere. In my family, we believe memories are the worst things you can make. They fade, and even recalling them—good or bad—makes you sad.”

Talking about his family, Orry shared that though he lives with them, his brothers are based in the US, and they take turns staying in Mumbai. “We have single child syndrome, so we come here one by one.” He added, “This side was theirs, but I traded it and sent them to the other side.”

Farah was intrigued by Orry’s party lounge, though he admitted he had never actually sat there. “Whenever we host parties, I replace all the furniture to match the theme,” he said. He also showed her his kitchen, calling it the “smallest” room in the house.

Lastly, Orry shared his personal photo collection featuring celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Nita Ambani, MS Dhoni, Kylie Jenner, Janhvi Kapoor, and Aryan Khan. “I don’t have a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. I don’t take pictures with the parents of my friends. It’s in bad taste,” he clarified. When Farah asked about Boney Kapoor, Orry smiled and replied, “But Boney Kapoor is my direct friend.”