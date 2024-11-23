"This year's IFFI is all about young talent,": I& B Secretary Sanjay Jaju

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 23 : Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on Saturday spoke about the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, calling it a platform for "youngsters" and "upcoming filmmakers".

While speaking to ANI, Jaju shared how this year's festival focuses more on opportunities for aspiring creators.

"We are equally honoured. This year, we have focused entirely on youngsters and upcoming filmmakers. It feels great to see so many students from our film and television institutes, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, and even media and entertainment schools from the private sector across the country. For the first time, we invited these students by providing them funding so they could participate here," Jaju said.

He also spoke about how the event has included a number of students from the Northeast and also spoke about the success of the Film Bazaar, an integral part of IFFI.

"The products showcased at the Film Bazaar give life to this festival. We are very happy that this year's Film Bazaar is being considered vibrant. It can compete with any international film market in the world," he said.

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, is showcasing over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

Notably, the organisers have also included a tribute programme to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will run until November 28.

