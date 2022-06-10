Threat letter to Salman Khan was sent by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, confirms, Police

In a major revelation, three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan, and it was part of gangster Vikram Brar's plan to terrorise them and extort money from them, police claimed on Thursday. 'Mahakal' alias Siddhesh alias Saurabh Kamble (20), an alleged member of the Bishnoi gang which is also suspected to be involved in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, made this revelation during interrogation, they said. Mumbai Police's crime branch questioned Kamble in Pune on Thursday. On Thursday, the police revealed, "Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had issued the letter to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. Three people from his gang had come from Jalore, Rajasthan to Mumbai to drop the letter and had met accused Saurabh Mahakal.

"The police also assured that the accused men will be arrested soon and that six units have been dispatched to carry out the arrests.As per earlier reports, a threat letter warning that Salman Khan and Salim Khan will meet the same fate as Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjabi musician who was brutally murdered, surfaced. It was left on a bench at Bandstand where Salim Khan was out on a morning jog.Concerns for Salman Khan's safety grew after Sidhu Moosewala's murder in Punjab. Salman had been on Lawrence Bishnoi's radar after the blackbuck hunting case. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang had taken responsibility for Moosewala's killing. So far, eight arrests have been made in the case. The Delhi Police on Wednesday had said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in their custody, was the mastermind behind the last month's murder of Moosewala, a popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader.