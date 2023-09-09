Throwback Saturday: Sara Ali Khan gives fitness major motivation with her childhood picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 : Actor Sara Ali Khan never misses a chance to entertain her Instagram family.

On Saturday, she dished out major fitness goals but with a dose of cuteness.

Taking to social media, Sara dropped her childhood image. The picture shows little Sara sitting on the floor cutely. In the next slide, she dropped a video of her doing lunges on a yoga mat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

In both visuals, she could be seen placing her hands in the front. Interestingly, Sara unleased her witty side and shayari mode and penned a quirky caption to mark the similarity in her picture and video.

"Bachpan se Armstrong. Varna lagti main King Kong," she captioned the post.

Sara's post left netizens in splits.

"Hahah cute," a social media user commented.

"Quite witty," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles. 'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty.

